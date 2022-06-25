Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $87.91 on Monday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.