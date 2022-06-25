American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

