American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

