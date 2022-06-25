American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

