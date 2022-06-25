American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $5,781,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

