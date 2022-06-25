American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.99.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

