American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $261.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

