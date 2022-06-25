Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $339.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of AMP opened at $249.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $233.16 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

