AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

NYSE:ABC opened at $148.46 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.