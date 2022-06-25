Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.