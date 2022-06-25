Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

