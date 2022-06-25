Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $173.27

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.27.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

