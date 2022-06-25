Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $37.00

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.