Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $216.14

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.14.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $451,212.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,383 shares of company stock worth $10,532,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 155.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 49.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.23. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.