Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $43,651,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

