Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $12.67

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.