Analyzing WNS (NYSE:WNS) & SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get WNS alerts:

This table compares WNS and SITO Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.30 $132.10 million $2.60 28.88 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WNS and SITO Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 7 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.90% 20.26% 12.87% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

SITO Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.