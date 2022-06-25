Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 5683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.84. The company has a market cap of £30.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

Get Angling Direct alerts:

In other Angling Direct news, insider Andy Torrance acquired 25,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($16,229.79).

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.