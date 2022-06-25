Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 15,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APLS opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

