Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $931.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

