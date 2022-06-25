Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $6,397,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

