Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $41.93. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 1,861 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 381.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $6,397,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

