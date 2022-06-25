Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355,540 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

