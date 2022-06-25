Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.50. 7,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 304,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.