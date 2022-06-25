Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $202,020,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $170.82 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

