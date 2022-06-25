Arqma Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $92,846.08 and approximately $70.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,431.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.20 or 0.05716711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00591047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00537998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

