Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $47.85 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

