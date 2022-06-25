Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

