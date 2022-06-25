AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 686,697 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

