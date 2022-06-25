Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

NYSE ATO opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

