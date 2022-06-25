AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.