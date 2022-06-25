Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $23.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

