AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.65.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,158.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,037.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,004.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,454.56 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

