AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,945,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.