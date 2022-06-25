Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 14.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 20,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 279,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

