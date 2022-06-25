Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.11

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 21027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
