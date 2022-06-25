Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.1% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 107,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $2,376,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.