B. Riley Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $5.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

