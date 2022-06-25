Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBLN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Babylon has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

