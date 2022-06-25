Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after buying an additional 403,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.