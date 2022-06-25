Bangor Savings Bank Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

