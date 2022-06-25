Bangor Savings Bank Has $365,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $898.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

