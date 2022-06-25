Bank of America Downgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Underperform

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 192.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 15.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

