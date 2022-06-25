Bank of America Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Buy

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

