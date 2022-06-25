Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.80 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.