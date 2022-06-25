Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.40

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$75.40 and last traded at C$75.77, with a volume of 1219022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$77.94.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7745186 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

