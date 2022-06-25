Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 29th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BKSC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.15.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

