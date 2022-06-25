Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 347 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

