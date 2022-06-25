Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,275 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.6% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.97. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

