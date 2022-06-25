Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of BLCO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

